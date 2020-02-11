B-town buzz: Jasleen Royal finds a fan in Taapsee Pannu

Jasleen Royal has rendered a cover of Amit Trivedi's composition Daryaa from Manmarziyaan (2018). Though the singer has been winning praise for the track from Anurag Kashyap's romantic drama, she was overjoyed when the film's lead actor Taapsee Pannu told her, "Uff... Jasleen, I am a fan. Waiting to hear more from you (sic)." Says Royal, "It's one of my favourite Amit Trivedi creations and a film that I loved. I had to do a cover. Getting acknowledged by Taapsee was a great feeling. I am a fan of her work for the kind of roles she chooses. Her warm response made my day." There is quite the mutual admiration society going on.

Hair-raising stories

Shraddha Kapoor is special to French hairstylist and makeup artist Florian Hurel. He began his journey with her in Bollywood and then went on to style Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Yesterday, the actor paid a surprise visit to his masterclass in Bandra. The students were thrilled to see Kapoor in their midst as she narrated several of his hair-raising stories.

