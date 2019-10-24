B-town buzz: Karan Johar to host IFFI; Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia meets Arnold Schwarzenegger

Karan Johar has been roped in to host the opening ceremony of the 2019 International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It will be held in Goa from November 20 to 28. The theme of the golden jubilee edition of the festival is Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat. It aims to celebrate films from all over the country.

No more fears

Youtuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beerbiceps met Arnold Schwarzenegger at the promotions of Terminator: Dark Fate in Seoul. When the digital youth sensation told him about battling depression and how the star’s speech on the six rules of success helped him find his way out, the Hollywood icon was thrilled. Schwarzenegger was glad to note that he had been touching people’s lives positively.

