B-town buzz: Kartik Aaryan's fan moment; Anjana Sukhani bags a role in gangster drama

After sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in an ad, Kartik Aaryan could not resist asking him for an autograph. The Luka Chuppi actor calls himself Big B's biggest fan.

Hope soars

After the Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Good News, Anjana Sukhani has now landed a role in Sanjay Gupta's gangster drama Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham. Last seen in Vishal Mishra's Coffee With D (2017), she's hoping to be back on the scene with these two films. Sukhani, who is best remembered for Golmaal Returns (2008), has not given up on a career in Bollywood despite her last few outings being damp squibs.

Shot In The Dark: The star to the rescue again

A newly-single actor has turned to this leading star to put her career back on track. He is said to have taken a fancy to her after working in a dud action thriller two years ago. Later, on his recommendation, she was roped in for a real-life drama starring him. Now, he has cast her in one of his upcoming productions in which he is also acting. It features a star son in the title role. It is a rise and fall story set in Mumbai. There's nothing like a helping hand in B-Town.

