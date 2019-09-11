B-town buzz: Khushi Kapoor leaves for New York; Vijay Deverakonda's Bollywood debut

Yesterday, Khushi Kapoor left for the US to study at the New York Film Academy. Bidding adieu to daughter dearest at the airport was Boney Kapoor. Though Khushi also harbours aspirations of being an actor like elder sister, Janhvi, and late mum, Sridevi, she is keen to learn the ropes of filmmaking. Smart move.

A video of dad Boney and Khushi's friends seeing her off at the airport had gone viral. Check it out below:

Jab they met



Anupam Kher and Spike Lee

Anupam Kher found himself seated near veteran Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee at one of the US Open matches. The two got talking and he was taken aback to know that the acclaimed director was aware that he is an Indian actor. They spoke about Hollywood, Bollywood and American television shows featuring Asian actors. Kher is currently in New York for the shoot of the medical drama series, New Amsterdam.

Comfort zone



Kiara Advani and Vijay Deverakonda

South sensation Vijay Deverakonda was in Mumbai for the shoot of a commercial with Kiara Advani. She featured in Kabir Singh, the remake of his Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Considering Advani also dabbles in South films, there is also another connect.

The two share a warm camaraderie with Karan Johar, who has bought the Hindi remake rights of Deverakonda's Telugu film, Dear Comrade. As soon as the ad's shoot wrapped up, they partied with KJo at Manish Malhotra's home. It won't be surprising if the Telugu star makes his B-Town debut in a KJo production.

Also read: B-town buzz: Ayushmann Khurrana croons unplugged version of Ik Mulaqat; Tanushree Dutt back to silver screen

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates