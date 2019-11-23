B-town buzz: Madhuri Dixit bumps into Vishal Bharadwaj on the beach

Shriram Nene bumped into filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj while walking his dog on the beach. Madhuri Dixit Nene's husband posted the snapshot and wrote, "Morning walk with friends... amazing how many folks you run into on the beach. Here is Vishal Bhardwaj with his new puppy (sic)." Earlier this year, the Nenes adopted a stray who they have named Camelo. It was a birthday gift for son, Arin.

Rahman, U2 team up

Irish rock band U2 has unveiled a new song, Ahimsa, in collaboration with AR Rahman, ahead of the group's first visit to India next month. The composer says, "Ahimsa requires courage and strength. A quality that is impervious to weapons or power. It's a mission, which is most needed to heal the modern world." U2's lead vocalist in Bono adds, "The fight against injustice is important to us. We were somewhat shaped and formed by Martin Luther King who was a student of Mahatma Gandhi. King said, 'The moral arc of the universe is long but it bends towards justice'. I don't believe that any more. It doesn't bend towards justice, it has to be bent towards justice."

