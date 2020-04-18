B-town buzz: Madhuri Dixit tends to her home garden; Diljit Dosanjh is a fan of BTS

Madhuri Dixit-Nene has been tending to her home garden and is now 'enjoying the fruits of labour'. Yesterday, she posted details of her mini orchard on social media. The actor wrote, "My home garden... figs and pomegranate in my house (sic)." Mads has a green thumb and doctor hubby Shriram Nene and kids, Arin and Ryan too enjoy it.

Play it loud

Diljit Dosanjh is a fan of the South Korean boy band, BTS. The actor-singer confessed during a Q&A on social media that he does not understand the lyrics but is overwhelmed by their "insane following and sheer energy in live shows (sic)."

Now, Dosanjh's fans have taken upon themselves to explain to him the tracks including Spring day, Fake love and Boy with luv.

Chuckle, don't buckle

Abhilash Thapliyal, who will be seen in the Disha Patani-starrer KTina, is making people laugh with his daily series of videos on social media. The actor-anchor says, "I am trying to lighten the mood in prevailing times by developing different perspectives about the new normal — street dogs missing humans on the road, struggles of WWE wrestlers if they were stuck in the lockdown, trying a do-it-yourself facial and the importance of veggies and groceries." The Dil Juunglee (2018) actor adds, "People are spending much of their time facing a grim reality, but they should not forget the fun and

the laughs."

Notes of discord

Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna called out film personalities in a series of tweets after Salman Khan expressed anguish and disappointment at people flouting lockdown rules. The singer wrote, "Can these filmy types shut up and stay in their farmhouses/fancy apartments (sic)." He wondered why they had nothing to say about the abysmal testing levels and the migrant crisis. Krishna wondered how the rich could afford to give a sermon on physical distancing to those who live in cramped quarters.

