B-town buzz: Mallika Sherawat meets Bill Gates; Rubina Ali's father no more

She may not have any film on hand, but Mallika Sherawat knows how to be in the news. The actor met Microsoft founder Bill Gates at an event in Washington. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "So enjoyed my conversation with Bill Gates about female empowerment (sic)." Sherawat, who spends more time in the West than in Mumbai, manages to get invited to high-profile events. How?

Ayaan's a guest speaker

On World Cancer Day (February 4), Emraan Hashmi's son, Ayaan, nine, will be one of the speakers at an event held by the Nargis Dutt Foundation at the Carter Road amphitheatre, Bandra. Ayaan, who battled the disease, is now cancer-free. This is probably the first time he will take to the stage. We will be all ears.

Hands at work

Netizens got busy as soon as the poster of the Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (above) released. A section of social media users felt it reminded them of the motion poster of Lijo Jose Pellissery's 2019 critically-acclaimed Malayalam film Jallikattu (top). They stated that Bollywood lacks originality, and after remaking South hits, they are now recreating the posters as well. Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship is a horror thriller and Jallikattu was about a bull on the run. Different stories, yet similar posters.

Rubina's dad passes away

Rubina Ali, who played the young Latika in Slumdog Millionaire (2008), lost her father Rafiq, on Thursday. He passed away after a prolonged battle with tuberculosis. Rubina was eight years old when she was cast in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning film. She is now studying fashion designing and also works at a make-up studio. Rubina had moved out of her Bandra home, which was gifted by the Jai Ho Trust. Her father, along with his second wife and their children, lived there. Rubina and her mother now live in Nalasopara.

