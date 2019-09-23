B-town buzz: Nora Fatehi stands against child abuse; Sonu Nigam dedicates his award to parents

Bollywood folk have spoken up against an abusive video that has been making the rounds of social media after actress Nora Fatehi called on to UNICEF to take action. The video, which showcases a man mercilessly beating a toddler multiple times, has been criticised by Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Sanon and Ekta Kapoor. "Why do you bring children to the world if you are going to do this? The international community needs to make noise about this. This man needs the ultimate punishment," Fatehi wrote when sharing the video.

My own king

Sonu Nigam

Bagging the Magnificent Performing Arts Award at 21st Century Icon Award in UK, Sonu Nigam attributes his prowess as a singer to the freedom he was given by his parents to choose a path he desired. "My parents didn't force me to sing on stage. It was my decision. As a child, I would listen to a lot of songs, ghazals and film music, and learned [the art] by myself. I learned music [professionally], quite late. It was a passion, and that's what's made me the artiste I am today," he says.

Take-away from my life

Karsh Kale

Discussing Rock, Disco, Tabla, that's based on his life, musician Karsh Kale reflects on the biggest message that the documentary promotes. "The one thesis that the makers could distil was that we take tradition as a part of who we are. But you have to move into the future, focusing on the best aspects of life, and leave behind what's no longer relevant. You move forward by enhancing the classic ideas," he says of the short that premiered at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates