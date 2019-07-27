B-town buzz: Parineeti's litti chokha sessions; Ranbir-Alia wedding is a rumour

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra devours Bihar's synonymous dish Litti Chokha for upcoming film, Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra on sets of Jabariya Jodi

Parineeti Chopra may be a fitness freak but she could not resist tucking into litti chokha during the shoot of Prashant Singh's Jabariya Jodi. The dish, which is synonymous with Bihar, is made by using whole wheat flour with a stuffing of roasted gram flour. There is a scene in the film in which Chopra has to devour plates of litti chokha. The director was concerned about whether she could pull off the scene as it's a heavy food and difficult to digest. But when she tasted it, she loved it. Singh informs that she ended up eating quite a bit.

Thrill ride

Katrina Kaif can't wait for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi to release. The actor has been a big fan of the filmmaker's action movies. Sooryavanshi gave her a chance to team up with Shetty. Knowing his penchant for cars, which fly and get blown up, Kat is keen to take a thrill ride. The film also sees her team up with Akshay Kumar after nine years.

It's a mere rumour

Rumours have been rife that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor plan to get hitched in early 2020. What gave credence to the buzz was Bhatt's recent outing to Sabyasachi Mukherjee's store. Considering he is the go-to designer for Bollywood brides, it was said that she had ordered her wedding lehenga. Yesterday, her producer uncle Mukesh Bhatt rubbished the reports and wondered who was spreading them.

SRK faces the camera again

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri shot for a commercial, which was helmed by Student Of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra. It was for a home furnishing brand they endorse. SRK faced the camera after over seven months since the release of Zero (2018). Buddy Karan Johar was also present during the shoot at Mehboob Studios.



Punit Malhotra

The earlier ad for the brand was also shot by Malhotra.

