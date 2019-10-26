MENU

B-town buzz: R Madhavan's throwback picture; Anupam Kher's fanboy moment

Updated: Oct 26, 2019, 11:50 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

R Madhavan shares a picture from his modelling days; Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro.

R Madhavan
R Madhavan

R Madhavan sent fans into a tizzy by sharing a picture of his modelling days, on Instagram. The actor captioned it, "5,000 years ago (sic)." Maddy, 49, who enjoys a lot of female attention, had fans go weak in their knees. One of them even compared the photograph to a painting. A male fan posted, "I'm not straight anymore (sic)."

Rana steps out

Rana

After a gap, we spotted Rana Daggubati at an event in the city. The Baahubali actor has become half his size. Though there has been tattle about his health and his long stay in the US recently, those close to the actor maintain that the lean frame is for his Telugu film, Virata Parvam 1992, co-starring Nandita Das and Priyamani. Daggubati, who features in Housefull 4, is also said to be inking another Bollywood film soon.

Fanboy moment

Anupam

Anupam Kher caught up with Hollywood star Robert De Niro in New York. The two shared screen space in Silver Linings Playbook (2012). "It is so special to meet the godfather of actors who continues to rule for 47 years (sic)," Kher posted.

Just move it

Sonam

Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa has teamed up with Ayushmann Khurrana to shake a leg on the Naah Goriye track in the upcoming film, Bala. The Hardy Sandhu song gave her a chance to showcase her dancing skills, which she is adept at. She also features in the Varun Dhawan-starrer Street Dancer 3D.

