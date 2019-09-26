B-town Buzz: Rahul Khanna's wry wit; Soni Razdan teams up with Vinay Pathak

Rahul Khanna's wry wit is always on display on social media. Last seen in the web series, Leila, the actor seems to have done an eye test. He shared his latest photo on Instagram and wrote, "The joy of specs. All those in favour say, "Eye (sic)."

His bespectacled look made female fans go berserk who told him he "looked fit to kill (sic)." But what caught our attention was Shweta Bachchan Nanda's response. She replied, "The puns need work (sic)." This surely stumped the cool dude.

On track

After rendering the Ve Maahi song in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Kesari, Asees Kaur is all set to release a single, Kisi Aur Naal. The Punjabi track features TikTok stars Awez Darbar (son of composer Ismail Darbar) and Nagma Mirajkar. This is the first time Kaur will be seen in a music video.

Ties that bind

Soni Razdan and Vinay Pathak team up for the first time in Adeeb Rais's short film, Harra Bharra. They play a couple who have their own take on parenting. South actor Kavya Thapar essays the role of their daughter. Rais, whose earlier project was the Shabana Azmi-fronted short Auntyji, says Harra Bharra is a slice-of-life film about family traditions and values.

Soni Razdan was last seen in the controversial film No Fathers in Kashmir. The film had faced delay upon delay for the certification, which eventually led to a ban on the film. It was finally released with a U/A certificate. The film starred Soni Razdan, Anshuman Jha and Kulbushan Kharbanda, and followed the love story of two 16-year-olds in search for their fathers who have gone missing in the valley.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates