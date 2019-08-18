B-Town Buzz: Rains affect Dabangg's shoot, Richa Chadha's mix and match

bollywood

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the video shared by the Dabangg actor on his Instagram account.

Barely did Salman Khan begin shooting for Dabangg 3 in Jaipur on Thursday that heavy rains lashed the city. The low-pressure area lying over Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh is forcing the downpour. The weather bureau has forecast thundershowers over the next few days. Khan shared a video of the gusty winds lashing the set. The unexpected rains have proved to be a spoilsport. They planned a schedule away from Mumbai to beat the rains, but it caught up with them in the Pink City.

On the other hand, Dabangg's Rajjo (Sonakshi Sinha) had to give the festival of Raksha Bandhan a miss as she was busy shooting for the film. Earlier, Sonakshi was shooting for Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and after squeezing some time from the film's shoot, the actress made it to Dabangg's set in Jaipur but the rains are in no mood to spare Salman Khan and Sonakshi's Sinha 'Dabangg' team.

View this post on Instagram On location #Jaipur #Dabangg3 A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) onAug 15, 2019 at 9:49am PDT

Siddhant Kapoor is playing games

DJ-turned-actor Siddhant Kapoor is an avid poker player. Pokerstars India is nominating him to participate at a contest in Barcelona on August 24. Though he plays online, at the competition it will be offline as well. Last seen in Paltan (2018), Shraddha Kapoor's brother is said to beat anyone who challenges him in the game. We wonder if Shraddha has taken up the challenge to beat him at his own game.

A bit of mix-and-match for Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha was papped at Juhu in a red one-shoulder top, which she teamed with a canary yellow skirt. The actor seems to have done a mix-and-match to recycle the outfit. Chadha was earlier seen in the same top at a film event, which she had teamed with a trouser to complete the look. The actor believes in the dictum: reduce, reuse and recycle. There are stars who would not be caught dead in the same outfits, but Chadha does not care. On the red carpet is where she prefers to make a sartorial statement.

Well, Richa Chadha was seen at the trailer launch of her film, Section 375 with Akshaye Khanna, Rahul Bhatt, Meera Chopra, director Ajay Bahl, and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. At the launch of her film, Section 375, when Richa was asked if she would work with a person who has been accused in a sexual harassment case, she said: "Media also attends press conferences which are held by #MeToo accused, so you (media) should also see your own actions. I feel till the time a person isn't proved guilty or innocent legally, we shouldn't form our opinion about them. It's a social problem and we all have to address it. We shouldn't troll or abuse the person on social media platforms by forming groups because it's very complicated."

Section 375 according to the Indian Penal Code is when a man is said to commit rape or have sexual intercourse with a woman against or without her will or with a minor.

