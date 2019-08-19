B-town buzz: Rakul Preet Singh vacays in Ibiza; Puneet Issar's son to make Bollywood debut

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh is on vacation with girl gang while Sameksha chills with south actress Rai Laxmi

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh is on a break in Ibiza. She was waiting for the release of her Telugu film, Manmadhudu 2 co-starring Nagarjuna. She then kickstarted the shooting of the Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. A break in shoot made her plan a holiday to the party capital of the world along with her girl gang.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in Marjaavaan. The actress is also taking belly dancing lessons for the film. She also shared a few pictures from the beach on social media and captioned it as #IbizaDiaries. Check them out right away!

Talking about the same, the actress said in an interview with IANS: "The moves are very rapid, so you need to be quick and yet make it look smooth. That is not easy. At the end of the day, you get a well-toned sexy stomach, so it is worth the effort. Of course, it depends on my schedule, but I do it whenever I get free time. You never know enough (of any art), and if you can find time for it, you can always work on your skills and try to be a better version of yourself. That's the idea."

Marjaavaan is directed by Milap Zaveri, the film is an action-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

Son rise

There is one more star son on the horizon. Puneet Issar's son Siddhant is now Bollywood-bound. He makes his debut in Rajesh K Rathi's Last Deal. Over the weekend, the mahurat of the thriller was held at an Andheri club. Issar is best known for playing Duryodhana in the TV show, Mahabharat. He is also remembered for accidentally injuring Amitabh Bachchan on the set of Coolie (1983).

Time to bond

Last seen in the Rajeev Khandelwal-starrer Pranaam and on television in Tantra, Sameksha is balancing her TV, Bollywood and South commitments. The actor attended an awards gala in Doha recently and was spotted chilling with South star Raai Laxmi. The language and the medium does not matter as long as the role is meaningful, says Sameksha.

