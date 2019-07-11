B-town Buzz: Rakul Preet's dual character at work; Portugal honour for Imtiaz Ali

bollywood

Rakul Preet Singh swipes her avatar on-screen and off-screen

Rakul Preet Singh

After De De Pyaar De with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh has now pinned her hopes on her Telugu film, Manmadhudu 2, which sees Nagarjuna as the co-star. The second teaser of the film released recently. It shows her in the two avatars of her character. She's a well-mannered girl at home, but once she steps out, she's a livewire. The unit currently wrapped up the shoot in Switzerland. Shooting with Nagarjuna was a learning as well as an enjoyable experience for her.

Who laughed the loudest?



Jimmy Sheirgill and Sunny Singh

While shooting for Jhootha Kahin Ka, Jimmy Sheirgill and Sunny Singh could not stop cracking up while enacting a funny scene. Director Smeep Kang was keen on a deadpan delivery but the two were unable to control their laughter. Their antics also made the entire unit chuckle. Kang was forced to stop the shoot mid-way. It took a while for the actors to be ready for the shot again.

Also Read: B-town buzz: Prabhas holds special screening, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Meezan in three films

Portuguese honour for Ali

Imtiaz Ali will be felicitated by the Portuguese government for choosing the country as a location to shoot his films, thereby promoting the country. The filmmaker will be awarded the Touristic Medal of Merit through Portugal's Secretary of State for Tourism. The director's 2017 movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, was principally shot in Portugal.

The movie's soundtrack also includes Portuguese music, namely Portuguese guitar and Portuguese fado singer Cuca Roseta, who sang Yaadon Mein with Mohammed Irfan and Jonita Gandhi. After Ali showcased Portugal, several B-Town filmmakers followed in his footsteps.

Also Read: B-town Buzz: Kapil Dev in Ranveer's biopic; Vicky and Richa to reunite

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates