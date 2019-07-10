B-town Buzz: Kapil Dev in Ranveer's biopic; Vicky and Richa to reunite

bollywood

In a picture shared by Shabir Hashmi, Kapil Dev is seen sporting a red T-shirt with pants that have wild, multi-coloured stripes on them, a quirky outfit just like Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh and Kapil Dev

Actor and Twitter user Sharib Hashmi feels too much of Ranveer Singh has rubbed off on Kapil Dev. With the actor learning batting tricks from the former cricketer for '83, it appears he has mentored Dev on upping his fashion game.

In a picture shared by Hashmi, Dev is seen sporting a red T-shirt with pants that have wild, multi-coloured stripes on them. Considering Singh's fetish for a loud sartorial style, many found the tweet, shared in the midst of the film's promotional campaign, is aptly timed. But it was Hashmi's caption that was the icing on the cake. "Kapil sir preparing for @ RanveerOfficial 's biopic (sic)," he wrote.

Vicky, Richa to reunite?

Reports suggest that Vicky Kaushal is set to reunite with Masaan co-star Richa Chadha. The film earned him attention among cinefolk. The duo will apparently feature in a digital offering that will be produced by Guneet Monga. Meanwhile, Kaushal is set to feature in Bhoot and Karan Johar's Takht.

Dose of inspiration

Pooja Hegde/picture courtesy: Pooja Hegde's Instagram account

Pooja Hedge would hunt for inspiring videos on the Internet following the debacle of her debut film, the Hrithik Roshan starrer, Mohenjo Daro, which left her with no project in her kitty. "For a whole year, I had no work. It was hard. I worked on my skills during that time. I would go on YouTube to search for inspiring videos and something that I could connect with," she said, adding, "When the opportunity came, I just grabbed it and I was prepared for that opportunity." She will be seen in Housefull 4.

