Vicky Kaushal to star in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, Sam, about India's first Field Marshal

Vicky Kaushal, India's latest obsession, has been roped in to play the legendary army man. It will be the 4th outing for Vicky and Ronnie together

Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Ronnie Screwvala and Meghna Gulzar have found the leading man for the biopic on Sam Maneckshaw. Vicky Kaushal, India's latest obsession, has been roped in to play the legendary army man. It will be the 4th outing for Vicky and Ronnie together who have had a spate of successful collaborations in Uri, Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories before this.

Sam Manekshaw, as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914, in Amritsar. Born to a Parsi family, Manekshaw wanted to be a doctor much like his military-doctor father but fate had something else in store for him.

Sam Manekshaw became a part of the first intake of 40 cadets of the Indian Army in 1932 by clearing Indian Military Academy (IMA) entrance examination. He served as a captain with the Frontier Force Regiment in Burma during World War II and clinched victory against the Japanese. One of his famous quotes is, "If a man says he is not afraid of dying, he is either lying or is a Gorkha."

Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal shared a post on Instagram announcing the film.

Sam Manekshaw was decorated with a Military Cross (MC) for his exemplary courage during this period. On the death anniversary of the iconic man - RSVP - that has always been inclined to bringing stores that must be told to celluloid - is pleased to unveil Vicky's look in the film that goes on floors late next year. The script is written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna.

"Sam Manekshaw's name will be etched in the history as one of the greatest soldiers and minds India has ever seen. Young India desperately need role modesl to look up to, needs to be educated on the contribution made by this icon to India --- as we know it today. I could not have asked for a better story teller than Meghna to collaborate with on this one and will be a treat to do this with Vicky again," says Ronnie Screwvala.

Meghna who will be directing Vicky for the second time after their smash hit RAAZI, says "This film has been brewing between RSVP and me, for some time now. With Vicky now coming on board to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, it has begun to simmer. Looking forward to things to come to fruition one step at a time."

"It's an absolute honour for me to be getting the opportunity to portray the life of Sam Manekshaw. Reuniting with Ronnie and Meghna feels like Home because of the tremendous comfort level we share. We are thrilled to bring forward the story of this fearless patriot and the first Field Marshal of India," says Vicky Kaushal.

