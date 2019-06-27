Watch video: Salman Khan and dad Salim Khan singing along is the sweetest

bollywood

Since the past couple of days, Salman Khan has been on an overdrive on social media. In his latest video post, he is seen singing the yesteryear track, Suhani raat dhal chuki from Dulari (1949) with father Salim Khan.

Sallu wrote, "The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family singing (sic)." The star's singer buddy Kamaal Khan is also seen. The O O Jaane Jaana crooner has been spending more time in Mumbai than in hometown London.

Several of Salman Khan's friends commented on the sweet video. Preity Zinta wrote, "Awwww", while close friend Bina Kak commented, "Masha Allah ..Missing the fun n sitting with him !!", while composer duo Sajid-Wajid said, "Golden moments forever bhai mashalla dil kushogaya. I miss my dad."

On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. According to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host season 13 with Salman Khan. Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12, and was embroiled in too many controversies.

Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

