Watch video: Salman Khan and dad Salim Khan singing along is the sweetest
In his latest video post, Salman Khan is seen singing the yesteryear track, Suhani raat dhal chuki from Dulari (1949) with father Salim Khan
Since the past couple of days, Salman Khan has been on an overdrive on social media. In his latest video post, he is seen singing the yesteryear track, Suhani raat dhal chuki from Dulari (1949) with father Salim Khan.
Sallu wrote, "The Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family singing (sic)." The star's singer buddy Kamaal Khan is also seen. The O O Jaane Jaana crooner has been spending more time in Mumbai than in hometown London.
View this post on Instagram
âÂªThe Sultan, Tiger, Bharat of our family . . Singing âÂ¬
Several of Salman Khan's friends commented on the sweet video. Preity Zinta wrote, "Awwww", while close friend Bina Kak commented, "Masha Allah ..Missing the fun n sitting with him !!", while composer duo Sajid-Wajid said, "Golden moments forever bhai mashalla dil kushogaya. I miss my dad."
On the work front, Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. According to a Hindi Rush report, 'bhajan samrat' Anup Jalota has been roped in to co-host season 13 with Salman Khan. Anup Jalota is an ex-participant of Bigg Boss. He was seen in the last season, Bigg Boss 12, and was embroiled in too many controversies.
Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.
Also read: Watch videos: Salman Khan is in a playful mood with nephews
Top Stories of the Day:
- Karisma Kapoor turns 45: Interesting facts about the actress you may not know
- It was a quiet wedding ceremony for Aarti Chabria and Visharad Beedassy
- Have Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff officially broken up?
- Telly Tattle: Sanjay Gagnani's fanboy moment with Johny Lever
- Preity G Zinta: Will announce TV, film projects by year-end
- Ahan Shetty goes shirtless while playing football in Bandra
- Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were out on a dinner date in Bandra
- Sunny Leone, Malika Arora, Nushrat Bharucha at their gyms in Bandra
- Kunal Kapoor: Urgent need to address bullying
- Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari heads to Japan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Salman Khan takes Katrina Kaif's advice!