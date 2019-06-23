Watch videos: Salman Khan is in a playful mood with nephews

bollywood

Salman Khan is extremely popular with kids, and the actor is also known to love children and hanging out with them. In a series of videos that Salman posted on Instagram, he could be seen playing with his nephews

Salman Khan is riding high on the success of his recently released film, Bharat. also starring Katrina Kaif. Salman is extremely popular with kids in part due to the kind of roles he plays in his movies, and the actor is also known to love children and hanging out with them. In a series of videos that Salman posted on Instagram, he could be seen playing with his nephews.

Salman posted the first video featuring nephews Nirvaan and Arhaan playing a fun hands game. Nirvaan is Sohail and Seema Khan's son, while Arhaan is Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son. Salman captioned the photo as, "Nirvaan vs Arhaan..."

Salman Khan can be seen watching over the game with childlike curiosity and acting as the referee. It's quite fun to see Salman indulging in some quality time with his family.

The next video shows Salman Khan playing the game with Arhaan. Watch the video below:

Salman then played the game with Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri's son, and his nephew, Ayaan.

On the work front, Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career. Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

