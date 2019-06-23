B-town buzz: Alka Yagnik's revelations about AR Rahman; Maniesh Paul's new look

bollywood

AR Rahman is known to work through the night. Alka Yagnik, who is a morning person, has a completely different style of functioning

AR Rahman and Alka Yagnik

Alka Yagnik made an interesting revelation about her collaborations with music composer AR Rahman, which include Mehendi Hai Rachnewali and Mitawa. The Oscar winner is known to work through the night. Yagnik, who is a morning person, has a completely different style of functioning. When she expressed her reservations about working late nights, Rahman agreed to record the songs early in the morning.

On the set

Maniesh Paul is one celebrity who enjoys immense popularity on television as well as in Bollywood. The man can effortlessly charm the audience with his acting chops and affable and witty on-stage presence.

Recently, the actor-host was snapped in an interesting new look on location. Maniesh was seen sporting a chevron styled moustache and a different hair-do, even his clothes – a sleeveless sweater worn over a chequered shirt – was sort of rustic.

With this new get-up, Paul, who is literally dynamite on stage, has left us wondering what exactly is he up to now. Is this a new look for a new film or for an exciting new show? Honestly, we are dying to know, what this talented actor, who will soon be seen in the Katha remake and Jatt & Juliet remake, is actually prepping for in this new look.

Also read: AR Rahman's '99 Songs' enters Cannes market

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates