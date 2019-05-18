AR Rahman's '99 Songs' enters Cannes market
Not only in India, but AR Rahman has earned fame worldwide winning five Oscar nominations. The composer has also won a Golden Globe for '127 Hours'
Music maestro AR Rahman's debut film '99 songs' is all set for an international introduction at Cannes 2019. Autumn Sun, a Hong-Kong based sales agency has taken the lead to introduce the film to the international distributors at the festival, reports Variety.
The story written and produced by Rahman follows the journey of a struggling singer and the problems he comes across on his way to come out as an ace composer.
Not only in India, but Rahman has earned fame worldwide winning five Oscar nominations. The composer has also won a Golden Globe for '127 Hours'.
His debut film stars newbie Ehan Bhat and also features Edilsy Vargas, R. Bhakti Klein, and Ashwath Bhatt.
Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, who has co-written the film is also directing the film with Rahman as the producer under his banner YM Movies, Ideal Entertainment with Jio Studios as their partner.
'99 Songs' is scheduled to drop in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 21. The Oscar-winning composer recently released an 'Avengers: Endgame' Hindi anthem for Indian Marvel fans.
Also Read: Cannes 2019: Team Lines unveil First Look with Poster Launch
Best of Cannes Film Festival 2019:
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut dazzles in white ensemble for a gala
- Cannes 2019: Priyanka Chopra takes Victorian look a notch higher as she walks with Nick Jonas
- Cannes 2019: Kangana Ranaut's latest gown is all sorts of dreamy
- Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone shows off her radiant side in this bright couture
- Cannes 2019: Kashmera Shah makes debut with her directorial film
- Cannes 2019: 'Elegance ki moorat', 'Baby': Ranveer Singh praises Deepika Padukone's look
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan stuns in a lavender gown at the soiree
- Cannes 2019: Huma Qureshi shimmers in a black Balmain blazer-dress
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Arjun Kapoor protects Malaika Arora from the crowd!