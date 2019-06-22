Watch Videos: Salman Khan proves he is the fittest at 53

bollywood

Currently, Salman Khan is on a workout-video-sharing spree on his social media account

Salman Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/beingsalmankhan

Salman Khan has been the top-most motivating factor for several youngsters to build their physiques. The actor, who owns a fit body goes shirtless in almost every film. Known to be a fitness enthusiast, Salman shared a video proving to be the fittest among most of the B-town celebs of his age.

Salman Khan, the 53-year old whose physique reveals his passion for fitness posted a clip where he is lifting Abdullah, Salman's nephew, captioning: "This fellow is my nephew, his name is Abdullah. Now I am being strong and he is real strong."

The actor shared yet another video on Twitter, where he is seen performing a stunt where he first climbs on the rock and thereafter does a back-flip in a pool of water. He wore blue shorts and a T-shirt, the actor is with two other people who seem to be his security personnel in the video he shared on Instagram.

Prior to this, he had also shared a small clip where he was lifting two of his bodyguards through leg press workout! Salman Khan's recent-release, Bharat on Eid with Katrina Kaif has earned Rs 200 cr at the box office. The film is Salman Khan's highest opening film of his entire career.

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019

Apart from this, he is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 and has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film will have Salman team up with Sanjay after a long hiatus of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' which also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

