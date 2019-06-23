Watch video: Deepika Padukone asked for ID at Mumbai airport, this is how she reacted

bollywood

It would be safe to say that everyone knows Deepika Padukone. The stunning actress was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where she was stopped by the security personnel for her ID.

Security personnel at Mumbai airport strictly followed protocol by asking the actress for her identity proof at the entry point of the airport. In a video doing the rounds on social media, Deepika was seen entering the airport, and an airport security staff member called out to her asking for an ID.

On realising that the security personnel was asking for her ID, Deepika, dressed in an all-black ensemble, turned back and politely asked, "Chahiye (do you want it)?" Then she immediately took out her ID proof from her bag and showed it to the security personnel.

Several social media users came out in support of Deepika's positive attitude. "I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," wrote one user on Instagram, another commented, "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms Padukone.", and yet another said. "That officer is doing their duty And she was ready to show her ID. Card #respect to both."

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's female-centric film titled Chhapak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

