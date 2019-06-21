Katrina Kaif shares photo; Deepika Padukone finds it 'too hot'

bollywood

This isn't the first time that Deepika Padukone has commented on Katrina Kaif's pictures, she has done that in the past too.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

On Thursday, Katrina Kaif shared a photo on her Instagram page. The actress, who is a year-old now on the photo-sharing site, is a frequent user. Katrina keeps sharing pictures on Instagram and quenches the thirst of her followers to know more about the Tiger Zinda Hai actress.

The picture shared by Katrina Kaif had one more person it, her hair stylist, Amit Thakur, who is the reason behind her gorgeous mane from Bharat. While sharing the picture, the actress gave a sweet caption, [Brother and me]. In the frame, Kat is seen sans makeup. As soon as Katrina shared the picture on Instagram, there were comments popping in from industry circuits and her followers. It was actress Deepika Padukone, who found "too much hotness" in this photograph.

View this post on Instagram à¤­à¥Âà¤¯à¤¾ and me ðÂÂº A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) onJun 20, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

Deepika Padukone commented on the picture saying, "Too much hotness in one frame." Not just her, ace choreographer Farah Khan was curious to know about the "cute bhaiyya." She posted a comment asking, "Who is this cute bhaiyya?"

Take a look:

There was a phase when Deepika and Katrina did not look eye-to-eye due to a certain RK. Looks like, these actresses have buried the hatchet and are progressing ahead, personally and career-wise. On the professional front, after delivering a blockbuster with Salman Khan in Bharat, Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Rohit Shetty.

Talking about Deepika Padukone, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83. This will be the first time the two will be seen working together after their wedding. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's female-centric' film titled Chhapak which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif wants to work with Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates