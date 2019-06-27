South actor Kabir Duhan Singh gets engaged to singer Dolly Sidhu

regional-cinema

Jil and Vedalam fame Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for playing negative roles in the South, has got engaged to singer Dolly Sidhu

Jil and Vedalam fame Kabir Duhan Singh, who is known for playing negative roles in the South, has got engaged to singer Dolly Sidhu. The couple, who know each other for five years, exchanged the rings during the weekend in Mumbai. The engagement happened in an intimate ceremony, with family and close friends in attendance. Kabir's social media was flooded with congratulatory messages as soon as pictures from the ceremony were posted by the actor. Kiccha Sudeep was among the first ones to have wished the star.

The actor also expressed his love on social media. He shared a video with his partner and wrote, "à¤Âà¤° à¤«à¤¿à¤° à¤®à¥Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤¯à¥Â à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥Â ! #newbiginnings #grateful #gratitude #lovelife #roka #family #kabirduhansinghðÂÂÂ"

Dolly Sidhu too reciprocated her love. She took to Instagram and wrote, "So I closed my eyes and opened my heart to the new beginning âÂ¤ï¸Â @kabirduhansingh #taken #blessed #newbeginnings #kabirduhansinghðÂÂÂ #dollysidhu"

The actor said that they were contemplating to put a ring and formalise the relationship for a while, and they are glad that things finally fell in place. He added that it was a quiet Roka ceremony.

A source says, "Kabir and Dolly met through common family friends and then started talking. They were not only romantic partners, but also gym mates."

