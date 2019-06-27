Shweta Bachchan Nanda cannot believe dad Amitabh would share this throwback photo!

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, who frequently shares lovely throwback pictures, has recently shared a photo that features his daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Check it out!

Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Pic/instagram.com/amitabhbachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram feed is filled with moments and memories from his life that his fans and Insta followers quickly lap up. It's quite a testament to the colourful and fulfilling life he's led and continues to till date.

Big B, as he's lovingly called, recently shared a throwback and current times picture featuring himself and his darling daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Check it out!

How adorable are these photos? In the first picture, Amitabh can be seen fixing a baby Shweta's swimsuit, while in the next one, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing a laugh. Big B captioned the post in Hindi, saying "This is how she was, and I didn't realise when she became this."

Many of Amitabh's Instagram followers commented on the photos. One of them said, "Ye Pariyan jaldi badi ho jaati hai", another commented, "Sir, Daughter will always be the same Daddy.. His Princess Just a Matter of Height, which actually doesn't matter.."

While Big B's fans loved the photos, daughter Shweta, however, couldn't help but feel embarrassed! She commented on the photo saying, "Oh my god! Pa! So embarrassing"

Isn't this father-daughter pair the cutest?

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Chehre alongside Emraan Hashmi, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He is also set to make his Tamil debut with a bilingual film Uyarndha Manithan titled Tera Yaar Hoon Main in Hindi.

