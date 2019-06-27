Sujoy Ghosh: Want to know Big B's opinion

web-series

Sujoy Ghosh seeks his muse Amitabh Bachchan's validation as he makes web debut with Typewriter

Amitabh Bachchan with Sujoy Ghosh

With movies like Kahaani (2012) and Badla behind him, he has become a master storyteller of whodunits. So it isn't surprising that for his web debut, writer-filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has turned to his favourite genre.

"I enjoy thrillers and mysteries, so the story of Typewriter came naturally to me. Creating a web series is as challenging as writing a film. [The only difference is that] it allows you to delve deeper into the plot and characters as you have more time to tell the story," says the director, who has found unlikely protagonists in five child actors. The five-episode series, that drops on Netflix on July 19, revolves around a bunch of young ghostbusters who are intrigued by the haunted house in the neighbourhood. The trailer of the Samir Kochhar and Purab Kohli starrer releases today.

It is well-known that Amitabh Bachchan always finds a place in his offerings. Ask him if the megastar is associated with his latest project, and Ghosh remains tight-lipped, only willing to say, "I have always felt privileged while working with sir. His dedication towards his work is unmatched. I would love to work with him for the digital platform because I'm sure the result will be nothing less than brilliant. Meanwhile, I want him to watch Typewriter. It would be nice to hear his opinion."

