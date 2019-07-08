Deepika Padukone high on cake in Ranveer Singh's new Instagram post

bollywood

Ranveer Singh shared a candid photograph on Instagram, of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone relaxing on an easy chair

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are giving some major goals to all the couples out there. Their love and admiration for each other have evidently increased manifolds. Ranveer Singh shared a candid photograph on Instagram, of his actress-wife Deepika Padukone relaxing on an easy chair.

"High on cake. Happy birthday to me," Ranveer captioned the image, which delighted fans.

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Ranveer had unveiled his look from the upcoming film '83 in which he will be seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. With the striking similarity to the 'Haryana Hurricane', the actor completely resembles him while he is the white uniform, thick eyebrows and moustache and all set for bowling. He shared the photo and wrote: "On my special day, here's presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE, KAPIL DEV @83thefilm (sic)"

Ranveer is busy prepping Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial '83. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

On the other hand, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor-Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020, as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

