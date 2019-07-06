Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Actor releases first look as Kapil Dev from '83

bollywood

On his 34th birthday, actor Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by releasing the first look of him as the legendary former Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev from the film '83

Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/ranveersingh

Ranveer Singh, who is often known for showering blessings and birthday wishes on his Instagram wall for his actor-friends and others, is celebrating his birthday on Saturday, July 6, 2019. While the whole of social media is abuzz with wishes pouring in for the Simmba star, 'Baba' amazed his fans with a special surprise!

Ranveer Singh revealed his first look as the legendary former cricket captain, Kapil Dev on social media. With the striking similarity to the 'Haryana Hurricane', the actor completely resembles him while he is the white uniform, thick eyebrows and moustache and all set for bowling. He shared the photo and wrote: "On my special day, here’s presenting THE HARYANA HURRICANE, KAPIL DEV @83thefilm (sic)"

There were many who rooted for this look and hailed it in every aspect. Alia Bhatt shared four fire emoticons and applauded Ranveer's look as Kapil Dev. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan also commented on Singh's look and said that he looks exactly like the former captain. "Looking exact like pajhi. Happy Birthday bro.Have a great one," wrote Dhawan.

Ayushmann Khurrana was all praises for it and just went 'Wow!' Sayani Gupta, who was recently seen in Article 15 is also in love with this look. She wrote, "Ohhhhhh fabbbbbbb! Damnnn! What a glorious birthday if you can and be this.. transformed! Live it up @ranveersingh have an amazing year and a spectacular shoot! (sic)"

Director Shashank Khaitan also commented on Ranveer's post and wrote: "Oh WOW!!! This is so good ... exactly like the legend Kapil Dev... Happy Birthday Bro... keep on inspiring... cause thats what you doing with every character you breathing... (sic)"

What do you have to say about Ranveer's look?

Tracing the historic victory of 1983 world cup, Kabir Khan's upcoming directorial is being presented by Anil Dhirubhai Ambani's Reliance Entertainment and will star Ranveer Singh as the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev. The film '83 would be the first-ever trilingual release for both, Ranveer Singh and director Kabir Khan in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Touted to be the biggest sports film of all times, '83 is being co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Sajid Nadiadwala and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is slated to hit the screens on 10 April 2020.

