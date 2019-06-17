Ranveer Singh turns into a sports presenter for the India-Pak clash at Old Trafford

bollywood

From Old Trafford, Manchester, exclusively on the Star Sports Network, superstar Ranveer Singh donned a new avatar as a sports presenter with Jatin Sapru on Philips Hue #CricketLive for the big India-Pakistan clash. He's seen with cricketing legends Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh

Ranveer Singh, whose next film is 83, based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, is constantly proving his love for cricket. The actor, who was in Manchester for the big India-Pakistan match, took the mic in his hands and commented on the 'biggest' clash in World Cup cricket, from the ground of Old Trafford on Sunday, June 16.

Seen at Old Trafford, the actor sent his fans into a frenzy as he turned into a sports presenter/commentator.

"Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to cricket's biggest stage. The World Cup and the biggest cricket match - India vs Pakistan, doesn't get bigger than this!" he started.

Ranveer also spoke about the weather conditions and said, "We're here in Manchester, the weather's looking alright. The weather is looking promising. It's not looking too bleak. It looks like, we might just have the humdinger of the game that we're all here for."

"It's going to be an amazing match; let's hope for some amazing cricket, I am sure we're gonna get some crowd-pleasing moments and an unforgettable match in Manchester, here's Ranveer Singh until next time!" Ranveer signed off.

Not only that, but he also made on-point commentary, and the actor engaged with the 'Men in Blue' prior to the match. Ranveer was seen sharing a laugh with injured batsman Shikhar Dhawan. To cheer up the dashing left-hander, Ranveer was seen entertaining the India opening batsman.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also posed with the Bollywood powerhouse on the grounds of Old Trafford. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Harbhajan wrote, "Come on. let's do it today. Kya Bolta Hai Lala Ranveer Singh gully boys India vs Pakistan."

Pakistan, who won the toss, chose to bowl first in the much-awaited World Cup clash at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Ranveer is prepping for his upcoming film based on Kapil Dev who lifted the World Cup in 1983. Kabir Khan's directorial '83 is slated to hit the theatres next year on April 10.

