Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and other B-town celebs post Father's Day messages
Bollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have taken to Instagram and Twitter to wish their fathers on Father's Day. Here are a few messages that will surely make you smile
It's Father's Day today, and all around, people have taken to social media to wish their dads happy father's day. Our Bollywood celebrities, too, have taken to Instagram and Twitter to wish their fathers on the occasion. Here are a few messages that will surely make you smile.
Kunal Kemmu posted his father's picture on Instagram and wrote, "The original khemster...love you papa #happyfathersday"
The original khemsterðÂÂÂÂÂÂ...love you papa #happyfathersday
Ranveer Singh also posted a retro picture of his dad on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "well, now you Know .... #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa"
well, now you Know .... ðÂÂÂÂ¨ðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #og #hypebeast #happyfathersday #iloveyoupapa
Sonu Sood wrote a lovely message for his dad on Instagram. Here's what he wrote: "Happy Father's Day Dad!! My teacher, My inspiration, My soul! I miss u today, everyday and every single second of my life. I feel lost without you but I know ur my guiding angel forever. Stay happy my Hero wherever you are. I know dad there are going to be many many more lives together."
Happy Father’s Day Dad!! My teacher, My inspiration, My soul! I miss u today, everyday and every single second of my life. I feel lost without you but I know ur my guiding angel forever. Stay happy my Hero wherever you are. I know dad there are going to be many many more lives together.âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ
Varun Dhawan took to Twitter to share a video with dad David in which the filmmaker can be seen playfully slapping Varun. Varun captioned the video, "#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u"
#HAPPYFATHERSDAY. Baap baap hota hain. I feel most loved when my dad slaps me with love what about u pic.twitter.com/lEjAhjeKIX— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 16, 2019
Tiger Shroff tweeted:
#HappyFathersDay dad âÂÂ¤ @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/NhYfKG24qC— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) June 16, 2019
Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a photo of himself with son Aryan and wrote, "Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!!"
Ready for the match with the spirit of #FathersDay. Go India Go!! pic.twitter.com/o09xLTq5d3— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 16, 2019
Sonam Kapoor wished actor father Anil Kapoor with a sweet message on Instagram. She wrote, "One day definitely isn’t enough to celebrate how much you mean to me. Dad, you have always been my superhero. Happy Father’s Day!! Love you so much @anilskapoor #HappyFathersDay"
Sara Ali Khan's Father's Day message for dad Saif is utterly cute! She wrote, "Happy Fathers' Day Abba Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime"
Happy Fathers’ Day Abba â¤ï¸ð§¸ð¤ð¨ð§ð¥ð£ð¥ Thank you for always being here for me, for being my partner on nerdy holidays, for teaching me how to read, for showing me my first rain and snow, for teaching me how to eat spaghetti and all the while remaining patient, loving and compassionate! #likefatherlikedaughter #daddysgirl #mymainman #handsomestman #partnerincrime
Arjun Kapoor wished dad Boney Kapoor with a video saying, "To the coolest Kapoor in our family. The original big daddy. I love movies because I saw them thru his eyes... A family man, a true friend & a complete man's man.. someone who puts others above himself always.. Happy Father's Day dad.. stay happy, hip & cool !!!"
