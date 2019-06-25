Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone a good Sindhi Bahu; here's why

bollywood

Yet another stunning look and the global star shines through! Deepika Padukone took to her social media and shared pictures where she is donning a pair of silver metallic pants, paired with a basic white t-shirt

Deepika Padukone

The leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone is a fashionista who has time and again proved that she can pull off every look with utmost grace and glam!

Recently, Deepika made heads turn with her gorgeous looks as she attended International events namely, MET Gala and Cannes festival where her sartorial choices received a thumbs up from the fashion police and fans, alike.

Yet another stunning look and the global star shines through! The actress took to her social media and shared pictures where she is donning a pair of silver metallic pants, paired with a basic white t-shirt. The look is accessorized with diamond long earrings and metallic silver stilettos shoes. Deepika captioned the pictures, "there's no such thing as too much bling!"

View this post on Instagram there’s no such thing as too much bling!ð¥ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJun 24, 2019 at 5:17am PDT

As soon as Deepika posted the pictures, the comments section was flooded with appreciating comments for the actress- all hailing the queen of fashion. Husband Ranveer Singh called Deepika a 'good Sindhi bahu' for wearing a blingy outfit.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone tops the list of Most Gorgeous Women in the World by a Magazine

Deepika created a huge buzz lately for bagging the first rank under the title of India's most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the TRA (Trust Research Advisory) list. The actress' successful career has resulted in the actress being the most sought after actress amongst brands, who has a list of brand endorsements to her credit.

In a recent development, Deepika Padukone also commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020 as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

Also Read: Painting the world green, Deepika Padukone looks like vision at an award ceremony

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates