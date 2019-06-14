Deepika Padukone tops the list of Most Gorgeous Women in the World by a Magazine

bollywood

Deepika Padukone

A global icon, Deepika Padukone tops the list of Most Gorgeous Women in the World from Bollywood. Giving a definition to beauty, Observer Dawn wrote "Beautiful women in the world have created a magic history through their work and other qualities."

They further added, "There is definitely more to beauty than just the physical attributes of a person. It's something that comes from within the soul. It's the light that shines through the personality."

Undoubtedly, the actress has done some wonderful work in movies like Bajirao Mastani, Piku and others. Apart from various other films in India and abroad first Hollywood project was in the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Deepika has her own clothing line and has started a foundation called 'Live Love Laugh' to create awareness about mental health in India. Along with Deepika Padukone, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Beyoncé, Emma Watson amongst others are also part of the list.

After making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019, actress Deepika Padukone dazzled at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes that got the world swooning.

After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

