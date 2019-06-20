Painting the world green, Deepika Padukone looks like vision at an award ceremony

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone looked stunning as ever as she graced an awards show recently, where she donned an all green look

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone is not only ruling as a global icon but is not the Millennial of the year where she recently received the title at Grazia Millennial awards and wowed the fans with yet another look!

The leading lady of Bollywood wore a striking green set of off-shoulder set of pantsuit which looked every bit unconventional with a baggy silhouette and teamed it with her hair tied back with a green band. Deepika clearly has her game setting the statement with her sartorial choices always creating the buzz amongst the audience.

The actress took to her social media and shared, “A tad bit too late for world environment day!ð @ashistudio giving the world a dose of larger than life pantsuit inspiration as she walked the red carpet like a queen.

This look has again stunned the world where after making a strikingly impressive outing at the Met Gala 2019 and dazzling at the red carpet of Cannes 2019 with a spectrum of silhouettes, this fresh look from Deepika has got the world swooning!

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise.

Other than staying the queen of hearts, Deepika Padukone also recently bagged yet another feather in her cap as she emerged as India's most trusted female actor from Bollywood with endorsements.

In a recent development, Deepika Padukone also commands over the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress and is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on 10th January 2020.

