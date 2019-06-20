Grazia Millennial 2019: Deepika, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday groupfie is ruling the internet
While the stars were celebrating the night of fashion and youth, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar posed with the millennial crowd at Grazia Millenial 2019 Awards
On Wednesday night, June 21, 2019, the B-town celebrated millennials with Grazia Millennial 2019 Awards ceremony at a plush hotel in South Mumbai. It was no less than a starry affair! From Deepika Padukone to web series fame Shobhita Dhulipala, the night was full of talent and glamour.
While the stars were celebrating the night of fashion and youth, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar posed with the millennial crowd - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and clicked a pretty groupfie. The Bollywood celebrities were seen having quite some fun at the event. Grazia posted the picture and wrote: "#LetsBreakTheInternet with this powerhouse #groupfie! #GMA19 [sic]"
#LetsBreakTheInternet with this powerhouse #groupfie! #GMA19
Apart from the smiling faces, what caught out attention was the stars' classy outfits. While Deepika's green pantsuit is nothing but classy, Janhvi looked chic in a pink plunging neckline suit. Though Ananya's outfit wasn't visible as she was trying hard to fit in the frame, the Student Of The Year 2 actress opted for a monochrome ruffled off-shoulder tail dress for the evening.
Check out what the actors wore right away!
Deepika wrote: "A tad bit too late for world environment day! [sic]"
A tad bit too late for world environment day!ðÂÂÂ @ashistudio
While Janhvi Kapoor's pink pantsuit grabbed all the eyeballs!
Ananya Panday kept it subtly fashionable!
2 glam 2 give a damn ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»âÂÂï¸Â for #GMA19 @graziaindia in @galialahav ðÂÂ¤
