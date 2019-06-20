Grazia Millennial 2019: Deepika, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday groupfie is ruling the internet

bollywood

While the stars were celebrating the night of fashion and youth, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar posed with the millennial crowd at Grazia Millenial 2019 Awards

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar and Shibani Dandekar/picture courtesy: Grazia's Instagram account

On Wednesday night, June 21, 2019, the B-town celebrated millennials with Grazia Millennial 2019 Awards ceremony at a plush hotel in South Mumbai. It was no less than a starry affair! From Deepika Padukone to web series fame Shobhita Dhulipala, the night was full of talent and glamour.

While the stars were celebrating the night of fashion and youth, Deepika Padukone and Karan Johar posed with the millennial crowd - Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and clicked a pretty groupfie. The Bollywood celebrities were seen having quite some fun at the event. Grazia posted the picture and wrote: "#LetsBreakTheInternet with this powerhouse #groupfie! #GMA19 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram #LetsBreakTheInternet with this powerhouse #groupfie! #GMA19 A post shared by GRAZIA India (@graziaindia) onJun 19, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

Apart from the smiling faces, what caught out attention was the stars' classy outfits. While Deepika's green pantsuit is nothing but classy, Janhvi looked chic in a pink plunging neckline suit. Though Ananya's outfit wasn't visible as she was trying hard to fit in the frame, the Student Of The Year 2 actress opted for a monochrome ruffled off-shoulder tail dress for the evening.

Check out what the actors wore right away!

Deepika wrote: "A tad bit too late for world environment day! [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A tad bit too late for world environment day!ðÂÂÂ @ashistudio A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onJun 19, 2019 at 10:12am PDT

While Janhvi Kapoor's pink pantsuit grabbed all the eyeballs!

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onJun 19, 2019 at 12:08pm PDT

Ananya Panday kept it subtly fashionable!

Also Read: Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner; posts sweet message for her

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates