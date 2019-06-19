Deepika Padukone poses with Kendall Jenner; posts sweet message for her

bollywood

Deepika Padukone, who was in New York to attend the Youth Anxiety Centre event, met Kendall Jenner there and struck a pose with the international star

Deepika Padukone shared this photo on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone was in New York to attend the Youth Anxiety Centre event, which focussed on depression and anxiety issues amongst the youth. The actress was there at the event and spoke about clinical depression. While at the event in New York, Deepika stumbled upon the international star Kendall Jenner and posed for a click.

Deepika Padukone shared her picture with Kendall Jenner on her social media account along with a sweet message. Dressed in a pastel yellow bodycon dress and loose tresses, Kendall looked gorgeous, while Deepika looked classy in a blue formal pantsuit. The message Deepika shared for Kendall is, "I had the pleasure of meeting this beautiful soul...I wish you all the joy in the world and peace of mind...always! [sic]"

Prior to this, The Piku actor also shared a post with a monochrome photo and emphasized on the importance of mental illness. "Mental illness has presented society with a very tough challenge... But my experience with the illness has taught me so much; to be patient for one...but most importantly that there is 'Hope'!

Deepika Padukone, who once clinically proven depressed owns a foundation, Live Love Laugh to help the depressed people. The actress shared a video on Instagram that summed up her entire visit to this event and described what the Youth Anxiety Centre is all about. Here's what she wrote, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story. I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, 'If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together'. "

