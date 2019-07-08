B-town buzz: Prabhas holds special screening, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Meezan in three films

bollywood

The teaser of the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer track Psycho Saiyaan earned such appreciation that fans of the actors requested that a preview of the entire song be organised for them.

Giving in to their demand, the makers will showcase the song at select PVR outlets in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kochi at 10 am this morning, hours before it will be unveiled online.

Speaking about the song, it showcases Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a completely different avatar embedded in the romantic exchange of the duo. The two are all decked up in black to flaunt their super hit chemistry.

Pyscho Saiyaan is the first song released by the makers. A month ago, they released the trailer in which Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor were seen fighting and depicting different modes of action. Saaho is all set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Katrina Kaif appears to have acquired many a friend in Bollywood. In a recent interaction with fans on social media, Parineeti Chopra was asked to describe Kaif in one word. She took the liberty of using some more when sharing: "She always has the best advice in the world, and sees the best in everybody."

Anushka Sharma also counts Kaif as one among her closest friends in the industry. Kaif had also struck a close friendship with Alia Bhatt in the past, but, reports suggested, things took a turn for the worse.

Even though Malaal may have garnered mixed reviews from critics, producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, rumours suggest, is mighty impressed with his leading man. Meezaan, we hear, will feature in three other Bhansali films in a non-exclusive deal. Bhansali apparently believes he has all the qualities required in a promising Bollywood superstar.

The ace director is currently busy prepping for Inshallah, starring Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. He had locked in several locations in California and Florida for the first phase. Earlier, Bhansali had done a recce in Haridwar and Rishikesh. Those in the know say he will shoot at these locations at a later stage for the Eid 2020 release, which is a love story.

