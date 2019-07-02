B-town buzz: Salman-Alia's Inshallah to kick off in the US; Vidya Balan attends Pride Parade

bollywood

The Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer is slated to roll soon. Earlier, Bhansali had done a recce in Haridwar and Rishikesh

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has locked in several locations in California and Florida for the first phase of Inshallah's shoot. The Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer is slated to roll soon. Earlier, Bhansali had done a recce in Haridwar and Rishikesh. Those in the know say he will shoot at these locations at a later stage for the Eid 2020 release, which is a love story.

Lending support

Vidya Balan, who is holidaying in New York with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, parents TR Balan and Saraswathy and sister Priya, attended the Pride Parade. The actor was spotted with the rainbow flag. Vids and company seem to have had a gala time.

All for a cause

Urvashi Rautela has extended a helping hand to the underprivileged in her homestate, Uttarakhand. She has opened the Urvashi Rautela Foundation, which will serve food to the families of patients, especially children, in government hospitals. "They often stay hungry to save money," she says.

Sharing the same on Instagram, Urvashi wrote, "Majority of the underprivileged patients admitted in Government hospitals are those who come from nearby states are often poor, in several cases family members decide to stay hungry to save money. Urvashi Rautela Foundation serve free, but wholesome, food to families of underprivileged patients in the Govt. Hospital and also for the children who come from a far-off places to the hospitals for often longer treatments. #DonateDignityKitsForHomelessWomen".

