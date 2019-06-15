Rohit Shetty trolled for averting Sooryavanshi-Inshallah clash; Akshay Kumar backs director

bollywood

Irked by Rohit Shetty's decision, fans of Akshay Kumar, the male lead in the upcoming film, went on a tweeting spree against the filmmaker and in no time, 'Bhagoda Rohit Shetty' started trending on Twitter

Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar

Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan had a healthy discussion to avert the clashes of their respective big-budget films. Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah starring Salman and Alia Bhatt were to lock horns at the box office. However, Salman and Rohit met and the latter agreed to change the release date of Sooryavanshi.

However, Akshay Kumar, who has several fan clubs on social media - they are unhappy and are left dejected by this news. The cinegoers expressed their angst on the micro-blogging site. Irked by Shetty's decision, fans of Akshay Kumar, the male lead in the upcoming film, went on a tweeting spree against the filmmaker and in no time, 'Bhagoda Rohit Shetty' started trending on Twitter.

Sir We Want Sooryavanshi Only In Eid...Don't Play With Our Emotions ððð #Sooryavanshi — Mumin (@ImMumin) June 14, 2019

For years, Salman Khan has always had an Eid release every year, and therefore Rohit agreed to prepone the release of Sooryavanshi - another cop drama. This decision sent Twitterverse in a tizzy.

We Will Stop Negative Trend But We Want Better Release Date For #Sooryavanshi . — Mumin (@ImMumin) June 14, 2019

But why postpone your movie? Your movie will do way better than inshallah. Trust me. Don’t bring your market value down. ð — Akshay | à² à²à³à²·à²¯ | à¤ à¤à¥à¤·à¤¯ (@AkshayKatariyaa) June 14, 2019

Seeing his director receive backlash, Akshay Kumar had to come on the social media in support of his director and tweeted a statement, which said, "Since past few days I've noticed certain negative trends being done by people dearest to me...you guys."

He continued, "I can see and understand your angst, all I can do is request you all with folded hands not to start/participate in such trends. I took up Sooryavanshi with a very positive outlook, let's continue making and releasing it in the same way."

Now that Sooryavanshi has been preponed, it will release on March 27, 2020.

This is the first time that Akshay has collaborated with Rohit for a project, where he will be seen as a cop and is set to share screen space with his 'Namaste London' co-star Katrina Kaif.

