Sooryavanshi to release on March 27, 2020; won't clash with Salman Khan's Inshallah

Salman Khan and Karan Johar have taken to their respective Instagram accounts and announced that Sooryavanshi and Inshallah won't clash at the box office

Rohit Shetty and Salman Khan. Pic/instagram.com/beingsalmankhan

Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and Salman-Alia's Inshallah were all set to clash at the box office on Eid 2020. Rohit Shetty had previously shared the first look of his upcoming film, featuring Akshay as a cop in action, and revealed that the film is slated to release on Eid 2020. Recently, Alia Bhatt shared on social media that Inshallah would, too, release on Eid 2020.

Now, however, Salman Khan and Karan Johar have taken to their respective Instagram accounts and announced that Sooryavanshi and Inshallah won't clash at the box office. Sooryavanshi is now scheduled to hit theatres on March 27, 2020, while Inshallah will stick to an Eid release.

Also read: Salman Khan on working with Alia Bhatt in Inshallah: She is a godown of talent

Salman shared a picture of himself with Rohit and wrote, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... @itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020."

Karan Johar, who will be producing Sooryavanshi, also shared the same picture and captioned it as, "The ultimate Khiladi & the blockbuster director are arriving on 27th March, 2020 in your cinema halls with #Sooryavanshi! Special thanks & love to @beingsalmankhan!"

After the magic of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will reunite with megastar Salman Khan after 19 years for Inshallah. Inshallah is also Alia Bhatt's first movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, making this a truly special film for the trio.

Also read: Akshay Kumar on Sooryavanshi: I always enjoy doing my own stunts in films

