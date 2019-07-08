Saaho first song Psycho Saiyaan starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor is out

music

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are seen sharing sizzling chemistry in the Saaho party number Psycho Saiyaan

Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Psycho Saiyaan song

Magnum Opus Saaho which is creating the right stir amongst the audience to showcase the crackling chemistry of the duo, Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas- the song Psycho Saiyaan is finally out now after giving us a sneak peek earlier.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor who were earlier seen in an action avatar in the trailer, where the duo was seen fighting, and depicting different modes of action, in the song the duo are seen sharing sizzling chemistry in the party number. Prabhas dancing in the song has already left the audience in awe alongside the dancing diva Shraddha Kapoor.

The song showcases Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a completely different avatar embedded in the romantic exchange of the duo. The two are all decked up in black to flaunt their super hit chemistry, giving us a groovy beat for the year.

Watch the Psycho Saiyaan song

Taking to the social media handle, the makers shared, "The Party Anthem of the Year is here!! #PsychoSaiyaan (Hindi) Out Now! #Saaho #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @NeilNMukesh @sujeethsign @tanishkbagchi @dhvanivinod @sachet_tandon @itsBhushanKumar @UV_Creations @TSeries #15AugWithSaaho [sic]"

Saaho is one of the most anticipated films, starring Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal. Paired with Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

Also read: Akshay Kumar confirms Mission Mangal's release date; clash with Saaho on

The movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. 'Saaho' is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 15, 2019.

Also read: Shraddha Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for her Saaho team. Read on!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates