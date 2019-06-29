Shraddha Kapoor shares a heartfelt note for her Saaho team. Read on!

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor gets emotional after finishing the shoot of her much awaited action thriller Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor gets emotional after finishing the shoot of her much-awaited action thriller Saaho. She took her social media to share a story where she shares her immense joy and appreciates her team for their hard work and perseverance- testimony to how she is the most loved and loving!

The actress captioned the story and shared, " So we wrapped my bit on Saaho & its been 1 incredible journey. This is my core team on the film -Hair, make-up, wardrobe & spot. Missing from the photo are @leepakshiellawadi (costume) & Atul (security). Each member is too special & there is only too much love for them. Also, I'm very grateful that they are as lame as I am sometimes & also have the ability to crack really bad jokes and pass retarded statements. For that mostly, I am extremely lucky to know them. Thank you for the mutual stare-offs, looking at the wall punishments, getting immense joy when the other drops something, trips, mispronounces something etc. Abs dabs jabs for life".

Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop and this is the first time where we will witness the actress in this fierce avatar. The super elated actress will be representing an integral part of the country and she is doing her best to give her a hundred percent.

She is well known to be the most relatable actress of the industry and her bold stare in Saaho's poster is certainly creating all the buzz.

Shraddha's presence across social media continues to win over hearts and she is known to be the most-liked persona.

Bollywood's talented actress has become a unanimous favourite amongst one and all and she will be running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another while slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. She is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of

a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-

aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

Also Read: Saaho director Sujeeth: Shraddha Kapoor is the best choice for the film

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates