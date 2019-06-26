Saaho director Sujeeth: Shraddha Kapoor is the best choice for the film

bollywood

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar in Saaho where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop

Shraddha Kapoor with director Sujeeth.

Shraddha Kapoor is back with another blockbuster titled Saaho and as usual, she has impressed everyone with her stunning looks and her breathtaking performance.

Time and again, Bollywood's most relatable actress keeps proving that she deserves every bit of appreciation.

Shraddha was appreciated by Saaho's director Sujeeth where he expressed, "Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead and she is the best choice for the film".

Apart from this, the director of the magnum opus Saaho even appreciated how she refused to use body doubles and commends her for most of the stunt scenes which were performed by Shraddha herself. This is not the first time that the actress is appreciated by her directors. Earlier as well, iconic film-makers and her co-actors have acknowledged her for her hard work and perseverance along with all the applause for the talent show possesses.

Shraddha is known to be one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood and her relatable presence is loved and admired by all. Industry's finest when it comes to her art keeps sharing pictures carrying her infectious smile along with a spectrum of posts- from dance to selfies and workout routines to style goals.

The actress is known to be the most liked persona and her regular postings on her Instagram has resulted in a massive popularity base amongst the fans. The Saaho actress has captured all eye-balls with her bold cop avatar and everyone is super thrilled to witness Shraddha in an action avatar. Recently she has been flaunting a completely toned body and ripped abs and this has given some serious fitness goals to others.

Shraddha Kapoor is also running a tight schedule hopping from one set to another, slipping into diverse characters to ace her parts. Shraddha Kapoor is playing different characters this year and already has four films in her kitty.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar.

