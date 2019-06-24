On Saaho shoot mode, Shraddha Kapoor shares picturesque glimpses from Europe

bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor has been on a shooting spree with Street Dancer 3D and Saaho as her upcoming movies. The hardworking actress also shared a video as she travelled in a snowmobile towards her shoot location

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Shraddha's Instagram account

Keeping her fans up to date with her shoot life, Shraddha Kapoor shared a scenic view from her window as she continues with her busy schedule. The actress shared the awe-inspiring glimpses from her Saaho shoot with snow-capped mountains of Europe, terming it #EuropeSched.

The actress shared a picture on her social handle with a mesmerising view from her room, "Up above the world so high #SAAHO #EuropeSched @shraddha.naik"

The duo, Prabhas and Shraddha, were seen spreading smiles in the recently shared adorable picture and the audience is waiting to witness the chemistry between the fresh pair. The actress' mother also joined her in Europe for the schedule as Shraddha stays busy with her commitments and doesn't get time to spend with family due to the shoots.

Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.

