On Saaho shoot mode, Shraddha Kapoor shares picturesque glimpses from Europe
Shraddha Kapoor has been on a shooting spree with Street Dancer 3D and Saaho as her upcoming movies. The hardworking actress also shared a video as she travelled in a snowmobile towards her shoot location
Keeping her fans up to date with her shoot life, Shraddha Kapoor shared a scenic view from her window as she continues with her busy schedule. The actress shared the awe-inspiring glimpses from her Saaho shoot with snow-capped mountains of Europe, terming it #EuropeSched.
The actress shared a picture on her social handle with a mesmerising view from her room, "Up above the world so high #SAAHO #EuropeSched @shraddha.naik"
View this post on Instagram
Up above the world so high ð #SAAHO #EuropeSched ð¸ @shraddha.naik
Shraddha Kapoor has been on a shooting spree with Street Dancer 3D and Saaho as her upcoming movies. The hardworking actress also shared a video as she travelled in a snowmobile towards her shoot location.
The duo, Prabhas and Shraddha, were seen spreading smiles in the recently shared adorable picture and the audience is waiting to witness the chemistry between the fresh pair. The actress' mother also joined her in Europe for the schedule as Shraddha stays busy with her commitments and doesn't get time to spend with family due to the shoots.
Saaho will witness the actress in an action-packed avatar where Shraddha will be essaying the role of a cop, while Chhichhore tests her versatility with dual roles of a college student as well as a middle-aged woman. Street Dancer will showcase the actress in a completely new dance avatar. With multiple releases this year, Shraddha Kapoor also has an anticipated release with Baaghi 3.
Also read: Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor stranded on Austrian Alps due to heavy rains
Top entertainment stories of the day
- Salman, Iulia, Sohail, Seema, Alizeh Agnihotri party at Arbaaz Khan's Bandra residence
- Stars who married non-filmy members of Bollywood families
- Anubhav Sinha on Karni Sena's threat for Article 15 release: Filmmakers can't be constantly bullied
- Mother-daughter day out: Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle Khanna's salon outing in Juhu
- Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor stranded on Austrian Alps due to heavy rains
- Six-year-old Rupsa Batabyal wins Super Dancer - Chapter 3
- Babies day out: Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber with Nisha, Asher and Noah
- JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta on digital war drama: Different actor for each biopic
- Janhvi Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Varun Dhawan sweat it out at gym in Bandra
- 26-week-pregnant Amy Jackson working out is truly a Monday motivation
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's Saaho teaser review