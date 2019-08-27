B-town buzz: Rakul Preet Singh's mystery guy turns out to be her brother Aman

bollywood

The mystery guy, Rakul Preet Singh was spotted with at a restaurant in Bandra, was her brother Aman.

Rakul Preet Singh. Pic/Atul Kamble

De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh was papped with a mystery guy at a Bandra restobar. Turns out, it's her brother Aman. Though he looks after the family's gym business in Hyderabad, he, too, has been bitten by the acting bug! He will be seen in an upcoming Telugu film. As Singh is headed to Chennai for a long schedule of Shankar's Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2, the two caught up with each other over a meal.

It's a long wait ahead

After his debut film Hero (2015), Sooraj Pancholi's next, Satellite Shankar, was slated to release on July 5. Irfan Kamal's directorial venture was then pushed to September 6. Now, the wait for his second Bollywood outing has got even longer. As Nitesh Tiwari's Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer hits screens on that day, the makers of Satellite Shankar are looking at an October date. Pancholi has also shot for Stanley D'Costa's Time To Dance, which features Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle as co-star. This is due in November, but with a change of date in Satellite Shankar, will this, too, be pushed to a new date?

Nawazuddin and Kabir's shoot time

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and South actor Kabir Duhan Singh are shooting for Bole Chudiyan at a heritage resort in Mandawa, Rajasthan. The film, starring Tamaanaah Bhatia, is directed by Nawaz's brother Shamas Siddiqui.

Sanjay Gupta nervous to shoot for Mumbai Saga

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Tuesday (August 27) took to his Twitter account to share an update about his upcoming film Mumbai Saga and wrote, It's 5.30 in the morning and I'm having my cup of tea. In less than two hours I'll be taking my first shot. I'm excited, anxious, nervous... a bit of all actually as I embark on this very ambitious and adventurous journey called 'Mumbai Saga'." Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The film, which is slated to release on June 19, 2020, also features Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte.

