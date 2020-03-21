B-town buzz: Rishi Kapoor is concerned about Pakistani citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak

Rishi Kapoor is concerned about Pakistani citizens in the wake of the Coronavirus scare. He tweeted that the authorities need to take adequate precautions. He wrote, "They are also dear to us. Once we were one. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this (sic)." Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali thanked him for the concern

Special guests

Bhumi Pednekar hosted some special guests on the set of Durgavati in Bhopal before the shoot was stopped due to the health scare. Children from the Abhyudaya Ashram, which the actor has been supporting for a while now, were invited to watch the shoot. The Morena- based school- cum- hostel for kids was given a complete makeover through funds provided by the actor.

Stuck in LA

Ranchi Diaries ( 2017) actor Soundarya Sharma is in Los Angeles and can't step out of her apartment. The dentistturned- actor is pursuing a course in acting and filmmaking in the US. " The classes have been suspended. The situation is quite grim. Most places have shut down. I am waiting for the restrictions to be eased to travel back home," she says.

Rani Mukerji turns 42 today

Considering the prevailing situation, there is no celebration, unless her band of close friends, including choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, plan something special at her Juhu abode. Mukerji is not exactly a party-hearty person, and even if she was, the snapshots would never do the rounds — for obvious reasons. Filmmaker husband Aditya Chopra would not approve.

