B-town buzz: Salman Khan to go intense in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan is said to be mulling over how to hone his act in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Sources say he wants to play the tough cop and not resort to being the funny, bumbling and romantic cop. He has had enough of his Dabanng act. The superstar wants Radhe to be raw and real. Director Prabhudheva has been told that the remaining stint of shooting must put across this facet of his character. We welcome the change. An official remake of the Korean actioner, The Outlaws, this film also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani in crucial roles and is set for an Eid release.

Fiery offering from Badshah

Singer and rapper Badshah is making the most of his self-isolation. He has been spending time working on his new album. The Kala Chashma crooner has been dropping hints on social media with a fiery teaser. Those in the know say it will surprise the audience. Is it a collaboration or a solo album? Wait and tune in, he says. But over the last few years, one cannot deny how the singer's popularity has sky-rocketed and today he's one of the most successful and established artists in the country.

