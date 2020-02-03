B-town buzz: Sangeeta Bijlani and Daisy Shah are BFFs; Hrithik Roshan catches up with Preity Zinta and husband

Sangeeta Bijlani and Daisy Shah are BFFs. They work out at the same gym, hang out together and, of late, have been inseparable. The two enjoy their girl's night out. They also have a common factor — Salman Khan. Bijlani is the star's ex-flame and Shah was launched by Sallu in Bollywood. They are often spotted at Galaxy Apartments as well. Guess, the two have lots to talk about.

The right balance

Kangana Ranaut is shooting a song for Thalaivi in Chennai. Sister Rangoli Chandel shared a picture from the set of A L Vijay's film and wrote, "This extraordinary still is from Thalaivi — the revolutionary leader Thalaivi (sic)." The actor learnt Bharatanatyam for the biopic of J Jayalalitha as the actor-politician was a trained classical dancer. Last year, she trained with South choreographer Gayathri Raghuram extensively to get the steps right. If the picture is any indication, it looks like Ranaut has aced the Bharatanatyam pose.

Jaadu time

Hrithik Roshan caught up with Koi... Mil Gaya (2003) co-star Preity G Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles. He posted, "Was surreal seeing you at the top of your game in LA. Have a super jaadu year (sic)."

