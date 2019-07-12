B-town Buzz: Sanjay Leela Bhansali to launch Darbar sons; Shalmali Kholgade back to school

bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborated with music composer Ismail Darbar in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The filmmaker is now keen to team up with his sons, choreographers Awez Darbar and Zaid Darbar, for his upcoming film.

The two were keen that Bhansali launch their dance academy and there was no way he could say no. Bhansali feels Awez dances really well and has it in him to choreograph a film number. Awez and Zaid are also TikTok stars and YouTube personalities with a huge fan following.

Set buddies

Deva Katta's upcoming film Prasthanum marks Annup Sonii and Sanjay Dutt's third outing together. Their first film was Hathyar (2002), followed by Tathastu (2006). Even though the two were coming together after 13 years, there was no awkwardness due to the warm rapport they share. On the set, the two would chat about making more movies, cars and what to eat.

Back to school

Shalmali Kholgade is attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The singer has enrolled for a five-week summer programme to learn songwriting and musical theatre. She always dreamt of studying abroad after her graduation but playback singing and stage shows beckoned. The crooner has now especially taken out time for the course. She is also keen to learn different music forms.

