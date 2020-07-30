B-town buzz: Sayani Gupta's short cut; Jubin Nautiyal's relief work in the hills

Known for her edgy and experimental roles, Sayani Gupta decided to experiment off-screen as well. The Four More Shots Please! actor traded in her long tresses for a pixie cut. Gupta says it's a "new her" post lockdown. She was waiting to visit a salon after easing of restrictions. Instead of a trim, she decided to go short and Gupta has no regrets.

Speaking about the actress' show Four More Shots Please!, the release was an ultimate triumph of a woman's liberation. Their tendency to do all the possible shenanigans and be unabashed and unapologetic about it is what has made this web-series so catchy and contagious.

Relief work in the hills

Singer Jubin Nautiyal along with father Ram Sharan Nautiyal distributed ration kits in their village Jaunsar Bawar, near Dehradun. Several migrant workers, who had returned home from the cities due to the lockdown, found themselves jobless and did not know how to sustain themselves. Seeing the plight of about 6,000 families, consisting of about seven to 12 members each, the crooner got in touch with Anant Ambani, who immediately offered to help. Nautiyal facilitated the distribution in the hilly terrains of Uttarakhand despite the rains.

Safe and sound

Shiv Panditt, who was in New Delhi during the lockdown, wrapped up the dubbing for Faruk Kabir's Khuda Haafiz at a local studio. Sound designer Shahaab Alam, who was stuck in Varanasi, helped him virtually, while co-actors dubbed for their portions in Mumbai. "Technology connected everyone at the same time. I took the necessary precautions when I stepped out. Before every session, even the studio would get sanitised," says Panditt.

