B-town buzz: Sheher Ki Ladki song returns; Abhinav Bindra biopic shelved

Raveena Tandon and Suneil Shetty

Suneil Shetty and Raveena Tandon are apparently set to feature in the remake of their 1996 chart-buster Shehar Ki Ladki. The song is being rehashed for Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, and will also feature Diana Penty.

Badshah, who makes his Bollywood acting debut with the sex education comedy, has also worked on the track.

Shooter biopic shot down



Abhinav Bindra and Harshvardhan Kapoor

A website has reported that Harshvardhan Kapoor-starrer Abhinav Bindra biopic has apparently been shelved. The film had been postponed ever-so-often that it has reportedly affected its viability.

Kapoor had been roped in to play the titular role and had often shared details of his prep on social media. The film was to mark his first commercial outing with father Anil.

Farhan pens emotional post for his dead dog

Farhan Akhtar has penned a heartfelt post in memory of his dead dog Zen. "Goodbye Zen. Thank you for all the love and happiness you brought into our lives. Love you. RIP," Farhan said in his social media posts on Twitter and Insta, alongside photographs of his beloved dog.

In one of the images, Farhan's daughters are also seen sitting by Zen. The "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" actor has another dog named Jim.

Kiara back to Delhi University for another film's shoot

After shooting for the recently released film "Kabir Singh" at various colleges of the Delhi University, actress Kiara Advani is back in the national capital to shoot for her next film.

Without revealing much details about the movie, Kiara on Sunday took to Instagram Stories and wrote: "Memories... Miranda House college. Had shot here for 'Kabir Singh' and now back here for the next one."

Along with it, she shared a photograph of the college's entrance.

